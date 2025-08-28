Motorola Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched: Which 1 to buy

The Buds Loop offer 12mm ironless drivers, dual-mic system with CrystalTalk AI for clearer calls, IP54 sweat/splash resistance, and up to 39 hours of playtime with the case. The Buds Bass feature bigger 12.4mm drivers, adaptive ANC (up to 50dB), triple AI mics, Bluetooth 5.3, plus a quick charge that gives you two hours of music in just 10 minutes.

Which 1 should you choose?

If you want immersive sound and extra features for your daily grind or workouts, the Loop is aimed at you.

If you're after solid bass and noise-cancelling on a budget, the Bass has your back.

Both drop in September via Flipkart, Motorola, and retail stores—so if you're thinking of upgrading your audio game this year without breaking the bank (or splurging), these are worth a look!