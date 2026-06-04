Motorola's latest flagship smartphone launched in India at ₹48,000

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Edge 70 Pro+, in India. The device features a quad-camera setup with three 50MP sensors and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. It also packs a massive 6,500mAh battery and comes with an IP68 water resistance rating. The phone will be available for purchase starting June 11 on Flipkart and other platforms.

Launch details It comes in a single configuration The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ comes in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is priced at ₹47,999 but can be purchased for as low as ₹44,999 with bank offers. It will be available in Pantone Zinfandel, Pantone Chicory Coffee, and Pantone Stormy Sea color options.

Device details The device runs Android 16 with Hello UI skin The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ sports a 6.8-inch Super HD+ Extreme AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,272 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS storage. It runs Android 16-based Hello UI and promises three Android OS upgrades along with five years of security updates.

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Camera capabilities It has a triple rear camera system The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a quad-camera system overall. This includes a primary 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera with macro support, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering up to 50x Super Zoom Pro. The device also sports a 50MP autofocus selfie shooter on the front for all your photography needs.

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