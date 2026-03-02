MWC2026: Motorola unveils its 1st-ever foldable smartphone

Motorola has officially unveiled its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, the RAZR Fold. The device was showcased at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. It was first teased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year. With this launch, Motorola is looking to take on industry giants like Samsung in the foldable smartphone market.

Design details Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 powers the RAZR Fold The RAZR Fold sports a familiar Motorola design with a rugged back panel and textured finish. It has a 4.6mm thin profile when unfolded and 9.9mm when folded, weighing in at 244gm. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and storage options of up to 1TB.

Tech specs It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery The RAZR Fold sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS. It also comes with Bose audio support and stylus input capabilities. The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports both wired (80W) and wireless (50W) fast charging.

Advertisement

Display features The device features 2 displays with high brightness levels The RAZR Fold features a 6.6-inch cover display with an Full-HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 6,000-nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. The inner display measures a whopping 8.1-inch with a 2K resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and peak brightness of up to an impressive 6,200-nits.

Advertisement

Software details It promises up to 7 years of Android OS upgrades The RAZR Fold runs on Android 16-based My UX and promises up to seven Android OS upgrades along with seven years of security updates. For connectivity, the device offers dual SIM support, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/BeiDou/NavIC and a Type-C port. It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio experience.