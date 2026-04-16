Motorola India sues social media platforms, creators over 'defamatory' content

Motorola has filed a lawsuit against several social media platforms and content creators in India. The lawsuit, which was filed in a Bengaluru court and obtained by TechCrunch, accuses the defendants of publishing defamatory content about the company's devices. The list of defendants includes popular platforms such as X , YouTube, and Instagram as well as dozens of individual content creators.

Legal action Lawsuit seeks permanent injunction against online posts The lawsuit, spanning over 60 pages, seeks a permanent injunction to stop the defendants from publishing or sharing what Motorola terms as false or defamatory content about its products. This includes reviews, videos, comments, and boycott campaigns. The complaint cites hundreds of posts across platforms that allegedly claim device issues and phones catching fire. It also targets negative product reviews and user commentary that the company considers false or defamatory.

Reactions Content creators unaware of lawsuit Two content creators named in the suit said they were unaware of the case until receiving an email from X's support team on Tuesday. The email informed them that their account had been mentioned in the proceedings and suggested they could seek legal counsel or contest the case. One creator said their post cited in the suit was about an incident they had verified, adding that Motorola had replaced the device afterward.

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Market influence Implications for independent product criticism India is Motorola's second-biggest market after the US, accounting for some 21% of its global smartphone shipments in 2025. The majority of devices shipped in India were in the sub-$250 segment, where consumers heavily rely on online reviews and word-of-mouth. This makes Motorola's lawsuit all the more significant as it could potentially affect independent product criticism that holds manufacturers accountable for genuine safety and quality issues.

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Diverse opinions Divided opinions in industry on lawsuit The industry has reacted differently to Motorola's lawsuit. Madhav Sheth, CEO of local smartphone brand Ai+ and former Realme India head, defended stricter action against misinformation. He said on social media that "freedom of speech is not a license for defamation" and warned of legal action against "fake news or unverified 'exposes.'" However, Lava International MD Sunil Raina took a different stance on X: "When faced with criticism, you have two choices: intimidate or improve."