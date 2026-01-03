Motorola teases special RAZR edition for FIFA World Cup 2026
What's the story
Motorola is gearing up to launch a special edition of its popular RAZR smartphone, in line with the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The company has released a teaser video showcasing what appears to be the RAZR 2025 model. The video doesn't reveal much about the phone but does hint at its unique design with a faint glimpse of the FIFA World Cup logo on its back.
Design details
Teaser video hints at unique design
The teaser video shows the RAZR 2025 in a dark setting, making it hard to see any specific features. However, the faint glow of the FIFA World Cup 2026 logo on its back suggests a special design for this edition. The logo could also be seen as wallpaper on an external display but there are no visible camera lenses on that side.
Market anticipation
Launch date and speculation
Motorola has announced January 6 as the key date for this special World Cup edition RAZR. However, it is still unclear whether this means the device will be available for purchase immediately or just announced for pre-order. The move is a welcome change in the foldable market, especially considering Samsung's region-locked Galaxy Z Fold editions.