Mozilla adds built-in ad blocker to Firefox on iOS
Technology
Mozilla just dropped a built-in ad blocker for Firefox on iOS, making it easier to keep third-party ads and trackers out of your browsing.
Unlike those Safari-only blockers, this one works straight from the Firefox app, using Apple's WebKit technology and EasyList filters for extra privacy.
Enable ad blocker in Firefox settings
To turn it on, just go to Settings > Browsing > Ad Blocker in the Firefox app.
Heads up: this blocker targets third-party ads and trackers, but won't touch ads on websites or search results, plus sponsored shortcuts in new tabs still show up.