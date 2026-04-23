MrBeast faces lawsuit over sexual harassment claims

A former employee of Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has filed a lawsuit against his production company, Beast Industries. Lorrayne Mavromatis claims she was subjected to "intentional infliction of emotional distress" due to years of harassment at the firm. The suit also alleges that she was asked to work during her maternity leave and wrongfully terminated shortly after returning from it.

Workplace allegations Allegations of a 'male-centric workplace' The lawsuit claims that Mavromatis and other female employees were belittled by their male counterparts, creating a toxic "male-centric workplace." Mavromatis was one of the few women in the executive suite at Beast Industries before her termination. She alleges that she was subjected to unwanted sexual advances and comments about her appearance while working for Donaldson's company.

Accusations against Warren 'Her appearance had a certain sexual effect on Jimmy' The lawsuit further alleges that James Warren, the company's former CEO and Donaldson's cousin, made Mavromatis meet him at his home for one-on-one meetings while commenting on her appearance. He also allegedly said that she is a beautiful woman and her appearance had a certain sexual effect on Jimmy. Despite raising these concerns with Beast Industries' Head of Human Resources Sue Parisher (Donaldson's mother), Mavromatis was told her claims were "unsubstantiated" and was demoted shortly afterward.

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Handbook controversy Disturbing details about the company culture The lawsuit also points out that Beast Industries didn't have a formal employee handbook during Mavromatis's tenure. Instead, they distributed a handbook titled "How to Succeed In MrBeast Production," which included sections like "It's okay for the boys to be childish" and "[i]f talent wants to draw a dick on the white board in the video or do something stupid, let them." This has raised questions about workplace conduct at the company.

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Company response Beast Industries responds to the lawsuit Responding to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Beast Industries called Mavromatis's claims "ridiculous" and "an allegation fabricated for the sole purpose of sparking headlines." They added that Donaldson suffers from Crohn's disease and accused Mavromatis of exploiting his condition "to secure a multimillion-dollar payday." The company also said that while Mavromatis was on medical leave in summer 2025, they brought in a new manager who restructured the organization eliminating roles held by Mavromatis and other employees including men and women.