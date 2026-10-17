'Much appreciated': Musk acknowledges Reliance's statement on Jio's pending clearances
What's the story
Elon Musk has acknowledged Reliance Industries's statement on the delay of Starlink's entry into India. The tech billionaire responded with a simple "Much appreciated" to the Indian conglomerate's clarification. This comes after Reliance pointed out that its own satellite communication services were also awaiting government clearances, not just Starlink.
Regulatory uniformity
'Government follows uniform process for all applicants'
In a statement posted on X, Reliance clarified that the Indian government follows a uniform process for all applicants, be they Indian or foreign.
The company also noted that its own satellite services are still awaiting clearances.
This clarification comes amid Musk's earlier claims about Starlink's delayed entry into India due to regulatory hurdles.
Open market
Reliance welcomes competition in satellite communications space
Reliance has welcomed competition in the field of satellite communications, including Starlink.
The company said every player must serve Indian consumers and adhere to the country's laws and policies.
"At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best," read their statement on X.
Service readiness
Starlink claims readiness to connect India with high-speed internet
Starlink has claimed its readiness to connect India with high-speed internet.
The company said it has worked closely with Indian regulators, industry, and operators for over five years.
It also added that it has built infrastructure within the country to serve Indian traffic safely and securely, all with necessary government approvals.
Approval process
Uncertainty looms over satellite internet service approvals
The exchange between Musk and Reliance comes amid uncertainty over the approvals needed for satellite internet services to begin commercial operations in India.
Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite communications arm, and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb are among those with licenses.
However, further regulatory and security-related requirements still need to be met before these services can start operating commercially.