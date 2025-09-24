Mumbai Metro: Now, book 1 ticket for your entire journey
Mumbai Metro just made commuting way easier—now you can book one ticket for your whole journey, even if you switch metro lines.
The new OneTicket app, supported by ONDC and launched as a pilot on Metro-3 in June 2025, uses QR codes so you don't have to juggle multiple tickets.
With the metro network set to grow from 70km to 340km soon, this update is all about keeping things simple as the city's transit expands.
How to use the OneTicket app
The OneTicket app (find it on Android as OneTicket and on iOS as OneTicketIndia) lets you register with your phone number, pick stations, select how many tickets you need, and pay instantly via UPI or cards—your QR ticket pops up right away.
It also shows route info, making it handy whether you're a daily commuter or just figuring out the metro for the first time.
As ONDC's Nitin Nair puts it: "For example, a trip from Dahisar to BKC can now be booked in a single transaction, offering a hassle-free experience," saving everyone time and effort.