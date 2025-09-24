Mumbai Metro: Now, book 1 ticket for your entire journey

How to use the OneTicket app

The OneTicket app (find it on Android as OneTicket and on iOS as OneTicketIndia) lets you register with your phone number, pick stations, select how many tickets you need, and pay instantly via UPI or cards—your QR ticket pops up right away.

It also shows route info, making it handy whether you're a daily commuter or just figuring out the metro for the first time.

As ONDC's Nitin Nair puts it: "For example, a trip from Dahisar to BKC can now be booked in a single transaction, offering a hassle-free experience," saving everyone time and effort.