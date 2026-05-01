Musk admits xAI used OpenAI models to build Grok

Elon Musk , a key player in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, has admitted that his company may have used models from OpenAI to train its own. The revelation came during Musk's testimony in a federal court on Thursday as part of his ongoing legal battle against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman.

AI training technique Musk says all companies use AI distillation During his testimony, Musk was asked by OpenAI's attorney if he knew what distillation was. "It means to use one AI model to train another AI model," he said. When asked if xAI had used OpenAI's models for training, Musk said, "Generally all AI companies [do that]." The process of distillation involves training a smaller, less powerful model to replicate the behavior of a larger, more powerful one. This makes it cheaper and faster while retaining much of its performance.

AI model protection OpenAI's efforts to protect models OpenAI has been working to prevent other companies from distilling its AI models, especially Chinese lab DeepSeek. In a February 2026 memo to a House committee, OpenAI said it has "taken steps to protect and harden our models against distillation." The company is focused on maintaining a level playing field where "China can't advance autocratic AI by appropriating and repackaging American innovation."

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