Musk bundles Grok, Cursor, X Premium under one monthly plan
What's the story
SpaceXSI (formerly SpaceXAI) has launched a new membership scheme called the X Subscription. The plan offers access to Grok, Grok Bot, Cursor and X Premium, depending on the tier you choose. The company had acquired coding start-up Cursor in August. The move comes after CEO Elon Musk's decision to rename the company following President Donald Trump's push for "super intelligence" over artificial intelligence.
Tier details
Plus tier offers Grok chat, voice, Imagine
The X Subscription comes in four tiers: Plus, Premium, Super, and Ultra.
The $8-a-month Plus tier gives individual users access to Grok Chat, Voice, Imagine and Build.
It also includes Grok API and Cursor for coding as well as X Premium features like a checkmark, reduced ads on their timeline, enhanced creator tools and advanced analytics.
Advanced access
Premium plan adds Grok bot, AI image and video creation
The $30-a-month Premium tier offers all Plus benefits, plus access to Grok Bot and the latest Grok models.
It also allows users to create AI images and videos through Grok, and provides faster chat responses.
On Cursor, users get code hosting, cloud agents, and automations.
The X platform offers ad-free scrolling and handle security as part of this premium package.
Ultimate benefits
Super tier comes with priority access
The $100-a-month Super tier includes all Plus and Premium benefits, plus priority access to Grok models during peak times.
The $200 Ultra tier offers the earliest access to all products and models, with a usage capacity 20 times that of the Plus tier.
The Premium, Super, and Ultra plans are also available for teams. Enterprise customers can get custom plans from the company.