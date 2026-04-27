Musk is bringing banking to X in super app bid

Elon Musk is one step closer to his vision of an "everything app" with the upcoming launch of a financial services tool, X Money. The banking and payments platform will be integrated into the social network now known as X (formerly Twitter). The early access users have already praised its benefits, which include a 3% cash back on eligible purchases and an astonishing 6% interest rate on cash savings—about 15 times the average in the US.

Additional features AI concierge to monitor spending habits Along with the competitive interest rate, X Money will also provide free peer-to-peer transfers and a metal Visa debit card customized with a user's X handle. An AI concierge from Musk's xAI start-up will also be part of the package. The AI feature will monitor spending habits and categorize past transactions for users.

Super app Musk aims to replicate WeChat's success in the US Musk, who co-founded PayPal Holdings Inc., considers payments critical to building a super app like China's WeChat. The Chinese platform allows users to book rides, flights, and pay credit card bills all in one place. Musk has told his employees that he wants X Money to be a similar all-in-one platform for users in the US.

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Pending approvals Super app model yet to gain traction in the US Despite its potential, the super app model has not yet gained traction in the US. Several key details about Musk's payments project remain unclear, including pricing and a complete list of features. X Money is still waiting for payment licenses in several states, including New York.

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Market skepticism Skepticism over X Money's savings rate While X Money's possible 6% savings rate could beat rival consumer finance services, it remains unclear if this rate is permanent or promotional. Richard Crone, founder of Crone Consulting LLC, expressed skepticism over the prospects of X Money. He said Musk had promised this vision more than two years ago and claimed they'd have it within a year.

User transition Musk's advantages in launching X Money Musk does have some advantages that few fintech founders can claim: a platform with 600 million monthly users and a captive base of content creators already being paid through X. Creators who currently receive payments from X for engagement will be switched from Stripe to X Money as their payment platform. This move guarantees an initial base of active accounts for the new service.