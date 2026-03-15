'Terafab': Tesla's AI chip facility set to launch next week

Tesla is gearing up to launch a major semiconductor manufacturing project, the "Terafab," in a week's time. The facility will produce high volumes of advanced processors for Tesla's artificial intelligence systems used in its vehicles. CEO Elon Musk announced the development on Saturday, emphasizing that this move is part of Tesla's strategy to meet its growing demand for AI chips.

Manufacturing plans Vision for Tesla's semiconductor production Musk had previously hinted at the need for Tesla to build its own semiconductor manufacturing facility, given the rising demand for AI chips. He said last year that Tesla would "probably have to build a gigantic chip fab" for its artificial intelligence ambitions. In November, he reiterated that creating a "Terafab" could be the only way to meet the massive chip requirements of the company.

Production scale Terafab to rival top semiconductor manufacturers The proposed Terafab facility is expected to run at over 100,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM), putting Tesla in league with the world's largest semiconductor producers. Currently, Tesla heavily relies on top chipmakers like TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and Micron Technology. The company's AI push is growing rapidly as it runs some of the industry's largest AI supercomputing clusters for training autonomous driving systems and robotics models.

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