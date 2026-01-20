Musk revives Tesla's Dojo 3 AI project: What is it?

Elon Musk has announced the revival of Tesla 's Dojo 3 project, the third iteration of its proprietary supercomputer. The announcement comes after a year-long hiatus from the initiative. The decision to resume work on Dojo 3 was made possible by the successful development of Tesla's AI5 chip design. "Now that the AI5 chip design is in good shape, Tesla will restart work on Dojo 3," Musk posted on X.

Project purpose Dojo 3's role in Tesla's AI technology The primary goal of the Dojo project is to process video footage and data from Tesla vehicles. This information will then be used to train the "neural net" that powers the company's Full Self-Driving software. The revival of this project shows Tesla's commitment to advancing its AI technology for autonomous driving.

Recruitment call Musk's invitation for chip engineers Musk has also invited applications from chip engineers to join the Tesla team. He asked interested candidates to send three bullet points about the toughest technical problems they have solved in their careers. The call was made through a post on X, with an email address (ai_chips@tesla.com) provided for applicants.

Project evolution Dojo 3: A shift toward space-based AI compute Musk has also revealed that Dojo 3 will be "space-based AI compute." He believes data centers in space are a better alternative to the land-based giants being built. This change marks a major shift in Tesla's approach to AI technology and its future development.

