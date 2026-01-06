Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Grok, has come under fire for creating sexualized deepfakes of women and minors. The controversy erupted after the introduction of an "edit image" feature on Grok, which allowed users to modify online images with prompts like "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes." The European Union and the UK have condemned the move and are considering investigations. India's IT ministry has directed X to implement mandatory AI safety guardrails or face action.

Official response EU digital affairs spokesman condemns Grok's actions Thomas Regnier, the EU digital affairs spokesman, slammed Grok for its "spicy mode" that shows explicit sexual content with some output generated from childlike images. He said, "This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling." The UK's media regulator Ofcom also contacted X and xAI to understand their compliance with legal duties to protect users in the UK.

Public outrage Malaysia-based lawyer expresses horror over Grok's misuse Azira Aziz, a Malaysia-based lawyer, was horrified after a user prompted Grok to change her "profile picture to a bikini." She said, "Innocent and playful use of AI like putting on sunglasses on public figures is fine. But gender-based violence weaponizing AI against non-consenting women and children must be firmly opposed." Other users also urged Musk to take action against those using Grok for inappropriate purposes.

Response to criticism Grok acknowledges lapses and promises urgent fixes In the wake of the backlash, Grok admitted to flaws in its tool and promised to fix them urgently. The AI service said on X, "We've identified lapses in safeguards and are urgently fixing them." It also apologized for generating and sharing "an AI image of two young girls (estimated ages 12-16) in sexualized attire based on a user's prompt."