X revamps payouts: $1M for top article, new monetization model

Elon Musk 's social media platform, X , has announced a new monetization model for content creators. The platform has declared 2026 as "the year of the creator" and is encouraging users to "earn a living from your content." In a post on January 17 from the @XCreators account, X revealed that it ended last year with its highest payouts since launching its monetization program.

Monetization strategy New monetization model doubles revenue sharing pool X has announced that it is doubling its revenue sharing pool, a move that comes from the app's growth in premium subscriptions in 2025. The platform said, "it's only fair that we share this with our creators," adding this increase unlocks significantly higher payout potential for creators across the platform. The payout calculations have also been updated to be based on 'Verified Home Timeline' impressions.

Content impact Impactful content to be rewarded The updated payout system on X is designed to reward content that truly resonates with users. The platform said, "your earnings are driven by real views from Premium users who see your posts in their Home feed." This change is part of a broader strategy to emphasize the importance of longer-form content on the platform.

Advertisement

Reward announcement Reward for top article In a bid to promote longer-form content, X has announced a $1 million reward for the top article of the next payout period. The platform said, "Our goal is to recognize high-value, high-impact content that shapes conversation, breaks news and moves culture." To be eligible for this reward, users must be Premium subscribers of X and their article must be original content with at least 1,000 words.

Advertisement

Reward criteria Eligibility criteria for top article reward The eligibility criteria for the top article reward on X are quite strict. Only US users are eligible and the content must not violate any policies or be hateful, fraudulent or manipulative in nature. The platform has also clarified that views from users on higher Premium tiers are worth more than those from lower tiers, and it will continue to take robust measures to detect fraud and penalize inauthentic interactions.