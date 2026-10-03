xAI wins pause on Minnesota's ban on AI-generated explicit images
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) firm, xAI, has won a major legal battle against Minnesota. The St. Louis-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the state's ban on AI-generated fake nude images. The decision comes after xAI filed a lawsuit claiming that the law violates free speech rights protected by the US Constitution.
Legal challenge
What's the case all about?
Minnesota's anti-"nudification" law, which came into effect on August 1, prohibits website operators and software developers from enabling users to create realistic images showing intimate body parts not present in an original photo of an identifiable person.
In response, xAI contends that this legislation infringes upon free speech rights guaranteed by the US Constitution.
Reaction
We're disappointed, will defend new state law: Minnesota AG's office
Following the appeals court ruling, a representative from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office said they are disappointed by the decision.
The spokesperson further emphasized that they will defend this new state law as xAI's appeal proceeds.
Minnesota's nudification ban outlaws AI technology products from generating sexual images that harm and harass people in the vilest way possible," John Stiles said.
Technological safeguards
xAI defends Grok Imagine tool
In its appeal, xAI disputed the lower court's ruling that it had delayed in bringing suit.
The company also defended its Grok Imagine tool, which it said has "rigorous protections" against creating nudified or sexualized images of real people.
This comes as part of xAI's ongoing legal battle over the controversial law.
State's defense
Minnesota urged court to uphold law
Minnesota had urged the appeals court to uphold the law, arguing that it was enacted this year to curb what it called a "staggering amount (of) child sexual abuse material that AI products like Grok Imagine generate."
This statement highlights the state's position on protecting children from potential harm caused by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.