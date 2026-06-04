Musk wants to turn this AI-generated trailer into a movie
What's the story
Elon Musk has shared an AI-generated cinematic trailer of The Iliad, a poem attributed to Homer. The ancient Greek epic revolves around the Trojan War and the siege of Troy. The 40-second-long video was created using Grok Imagine 1.5, the latest video-generation model from Musk's xAI. Since its release on X (formerly Twitter), the trailer has racked up over 31 million views on the platform.
Visual elements
Trailer has a Hollywood-style cinematic quality
The trailer, despite being largely AI-generated, has a Hollywood-style cinematic quality. It features emotional close-ups, battlefield speeches, large-scale combat scenes, burning cities and ships. The narration focuses on themes of grief, revenge and war. Heavy Pulp, an AI-focused creative studio that helped create the trailer said they "Had a lot of fun putting this together for you all!" To which Musk replied asking if they want to make a full movie.
User feedback
The trailer was created using Grok Imagine 1.5
The trailer was released shortly after the launch of Grok Imagine 1.5 on May 31. It has quickly drawn the attention of users who are impressed by its visual quality and cinematic style. One user said, "This is straight-up movie quality. Homer's spinning in his grave, smiling." Another remarked, "Mind officially blown. Better than most Hollywood trailers. xAI is democratizing cinema!"
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer
Iliad (Troy) trailer made by Grok Imagine 1.5, which was just released pic.twitter.com/o0zITVlvpn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2026