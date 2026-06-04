Musk wants to turn this AI-generated trailer into a movie

Visual elements

Trailer has a Hollywood-style cinematic quality

The trailer, despite being largely AI-generated, has a Hollywood-style cinematic quality. It features emotional close-ups, battlefield speeches, large-scale combat scenes, burning cities and ships. The narration focuses on themes of grief, revenge and war. Heavy Pulp, an AI-focused creative studio that helped create the trailer said they "Had a lot of fun putting this together for you all!" To which Musk replied asking if they want to make a full movie.