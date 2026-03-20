Musk to overhaul your X feed with new AI algorithm

Elon Musk has announced a major update to the artificial intelligence (AI) recommendation algorithm of X . The change will start rolling out next week and is likely to affect how content is displayed on the platform. The move could affect content visibility and engagement on the platform.

Algorithm overhaul Algorithm update and potential open-source release In his post on X, Musk said the "AI recommendation algorithm" will get a "major update." He also revealed that the system would be open-sourced at the same time. This means developers and researchers could get a look at how the platform ranks and recommends posts. The update is likely to have a big impact on content visibility, engagement patterns, and reach for creators.

Algorithm impact User impact and algorithm transparency Some users have already reported changes in impressions and reach after Musk's announcement, though no official details have been shared about specific changes in the algorithm. The move to open-source the algorithm could bring more transparency into content ranking on social media platforms, a topic that has been widely debated. However, technical details or timelines for the open-source release are yet to be shared by X.

Advertisement