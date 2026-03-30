Mustafa Suleyman says inference efficiency is AI's key advantage Technology Mar 30, 2026

Microsoft AI's CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, says the real game-changer for artificial intelligence isn't just building smarter models: it's being able to run them efficiently and at scale.

Right now, most of the money in AI goes into "inference" (basically, using AI to answer questions or make predictions), which eats up tons of computing power and pricey GPUs.

Companies with deep pockets (think Microsoft 365 Copilot) can afford these costs, letting them offer faster responses and better features.