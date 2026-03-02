MWC2026: HONOR debuts world's slimmest foldable with largest battery yet

HONOR has unveiled its latest innovation, the Magic V6, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The device is being touted as the world's thinnest book-style folding phone and also boasts the biggest battery in any foldable. What sets this model apart from its predecessors is an IP69 rating, making it the first foldable to be rated for both immersion in water and exposure to high-pressure/high-temperature water jets.

Design details It's just 4mm thick when open The Magic V6 is 4mm thick when open and 8.75mm when folded shut, making it thinner than previous models like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7 and last year's Magic V5. The device packs a massive 6,660mAh battery, which is significantly larger than its predecessor (5,820mAh) and Galaxy Z Fold7 (4,400mAh). HONOR has also improved the energy density of the battery by increasing silicon content from 15% to 25%.

Tech specs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip powers device The Magic V6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It also supports stylus input on both screens, has an 80W wired charging capability, and wireless charging (though not magnetic Qi2). The device also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP periscope lens.

