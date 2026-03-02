HONOR's 'Robot phone' can dance to music, nod like humans

Chinese tech giant HONOR has revealed more details about its innovative "Robot phone." The device, which was first teased earlier this year, will be launched in the second half of 2026. The company unveiled the unique smartphone ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. It is unlike any other smartphone on the market, thanks to its movable camera arm that can dance and nod like a human.

Interactive features It has an intelligent assistant that can interact with you The "Robot phone" also comes with an intelligent assistant that can interact through text and voice. HONOR demonstrated this feature by showing a video where a user asks for outfit suggestions, and the robot responds by nodding or shaking its head. The company said that the assistant has a "personality" of its own and can even dance to music beats.

Cutting-edge technology It has a 200MP camera mounted on 3-axis gimbal The "Robot phone" features a 200MP camera mounted on a three-axis gimbal for steady shots and smooth videos. The company said that the camera can rotate seamlessly to capture cinematic shots with its Spinshot feature, which rotates the robot camera by 90 or 180 degrees. HONOR also revealed that it has developed its own micro motor to control the movements of this robotic camera arm.

