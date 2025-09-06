Next Article
My ex used ChatGPT to break up: AI pioneer Hinton
Geoffrey Hinton, the legendary AI pioneer and Nobel laureate, recently revealed a breakup story with a modern twist: his ex used ChatGPT to end their relationship, using the chatbot to explain her grievances.
Hinton took it in good humor, joking, "I didn't think I had been a rat."
Hinton's AI concerns
Hinton's experience is more than just an awkward dating tale—it highlights his deeper concerns about how AI is shaping our lives.
He's warned that AI could lead to "massive unemployment" and growing inequality, even comparing its risks to an "alien invasion."
His story is a reminder of how much AI is already woven into everyday moments—and why he believes we need to take its impact seriously.