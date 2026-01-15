All about NASA rocket that will carry humans to Moon

NASA is gearing up for the Artemis II mission, a major milestone in human space exploration. The US space agency has confirmed that its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft will begin its rollout on January 17, 2026. The move comes after more than half a century of no human presence near the Moon. The SLS will travel 6.4km from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

About the rocket SLS rocket: A deep space powerhouse Standing at approximately 322 feet, the SLS is the only rocket capable of sending the Orion capsule, its crew, and supplies to the Moon in a single launch. This configuration for Artemis II utilizes a massive core stage powered by four RS-25 engines and twin five-segment solid rocket boosters. Together, they generate 8.8 million pounds of thrust, providing the incredible power necessary to escape Earth's gravity and propel humanity into deep space. The spacecraft will reach speeds over 32,000km/h.

Orion module Orion will serve as primary command and living module Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen are preparing for a 10-day journey around the Moon, marking humanity's return to lunar orbit in over 50 years. The Orion spacecraft, which will serves as the primary command and living module for the Artemis II crew, is undergoing final critical systems. This mission will be the first ultimate test of Orion's ability to sustain humans in a high-radiation, deep-space environment.

Advertisement