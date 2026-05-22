NASA: Airplane-sized asteroid 2026 KF will safely pass May 22
Technology
NASA says asteroid 2026 KF, about the size of a small airplane, is zooming by Earth on May 22.
It will pass at a safe distance, roughly 658220km away, farther than the Moon's orbit, so there is no danger of it hitting Earth.
Still, NASA is keeping tabs on its path.
Scientists track flyby to improve detection
Even though 2026 KF is not a threat, scientists are watching closely to learn more about how asteroids move near Earth.
Tracking close flybys like this helps improve our ability to spot and predict future space rocks that could be risky.
Events like the Chelyabinsk meteor in 2013 showed why it is smart to stay prepared, and studying asteroids like this one helps boost our planetary defense technology for the future.