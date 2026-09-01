NASA and ISRO's NISAR detected warnings weeks before Nepal-Tibet avalanche
NASA and ISRO's NISAR mission picked up warning signals weeks ahead of the 2026 ice-rock avalanche in the Nepal-Tibet Himalayas.
Using radar technology, it detected several meters of ground movement at the spot where the collapse happened, showing stress was building up in unstable rock and ice.
This early detection is a big deal for keeping an eye on remote mountain hazards.
Researchers urge global radar data sharing
NISAR's radar can see through clouds and doesn't need sunlight: perfect for tricky places like the Himalayas.
Most of the movement was found on steep slopes, acting as a heads-up for possible disasters.
Researchers say combining satellite data with local monitoring could help catch these events sooner, and they're pushing for more global radar data sharing to better protect mountain regions from cross-border disasters.
The 2026 avalanche led to severe floods downstream, proving how far-reaching these incidents can be.