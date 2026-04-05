NASA astronauts pack personal items for Artemis II mission

The four astronauts on NASA 's Artemis II mission have packed personal items to keep their spirits high during the journey. The crew members were each given a personal preference kit (PPK) of just 5-inch by 2-inch and weighing no more than 1.5kg. They filled these kits with items that mean the most to them, from family heirlooms to handwritten notes from loved ones.

Personal items What the crew members packed Pilot Victor Glover, a married father of four daughters, took family heirloom wedding rings and inspirational quotes from Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart. Mission Specialist Christina Koch brought handwritten notes from loved ones as a tactile connection to her family on Earth. Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen packed a necklace with moon-shaped pendants engraved with "Moon and back," featuring his family's birthstones and names.

Extra treats Hansen's maple syrup and cookies, Wiseman's notebook Along with the necklace, Hansen also packed maple syrup and cookies to share with his fellow astronauts. Mission Commander Reid Wiseman brought a small notebook to record his thoughts for his two teenage daughters, Ellie and Katherine. He was frank about the mission's risks to his girls, telling them where they could find his will and trust documents in case anything happened during the journey.

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Historical significance Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin's PPKs from Apollo 11 mission The use of PPKs as a simple, non-tech way to keep space travelers connected to Earth has a long history. During Apollo 11, Neil Armstrong carried a small piece of wood and fabric from the Wright Flyer. Michael Collins brought flags while Buzz Aldrin took communion on the Moon from a special kit. These personal touches have been an integral part of human space exploration since its inception.

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