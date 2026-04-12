NASA Artemis II sending organ chips with bone marrow cells
Technology
NASA's Artemis II is taking a cool leap in space health by sending "organ chips" filled with astronauts' bone marrow cells into deep space.
These mini devices act like tiny organs, letting scientists see how things like radiation and zero gravity affect our bodies: super important if we ever want to spend serious time on the Moon or Mars.
Chips track cells, inform safety plans
Instead of poking astronauts for samples, these organ chips let researchers safely track how human cells handle the stress of space.
The data from Artemis II will help build better safety plans and figure out how humans might adapt to really long trips away from Earth: think future Mars adventures.