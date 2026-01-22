NASA astronaut Sunita Williams retires after 27 years and 608 days in space
Sunita Williams, the Indian-origin NASA astronaut, has officially retired after a legendary 27-year run.
She retired in December 2025, having spent a staggering 608 days in space—making her the second-longest serving NASA astronaut in orbit.
Why is everyone talking about her?
Williams's final mission took place in 2024, which lasted 286 days, and she returned in 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon.
That flight tied her for the sixth-longest American space trip ever.
She also set the record for most spacewalks by a woman—nine total, clocking over 62 hours outside the ISS.
Beyond just flying: leadership and legacy
Williams wasn't just about breaking records—she helped lead NASA as Deputy Chief of the Astronaut Office and ran operations in Russia's Star City.
She even lived underwater for nine days as a NEEMO crew member.
As NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman put it, she's been "a trailblazer," laying groundwork for Artemis missions to the Moon and Mars.