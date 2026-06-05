NASA astronauts shelter aboard SpaceX Dragon after Zvezda module leak Technology Jun 05, 2026

NASA astronauts had to temporarily move into the SpaceX Dragon capsule on Friday, June 5, 2026 when NASA ordered the crew to shelter amid an air leak on the International Space Station.

The issue was traced to the Russian Zvezda module, and NASA's Bethany Stevens said this step was taken "out of an abundance of caution" to keep everyone safe.