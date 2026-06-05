NASA astronauts shelter aboard SpaceX Dragon after Zvezda module leak
Technology
NASA astronauts had to temporarily move into the SpaceX Dragon capsule on Friday, June 5, 2026 when NASA ordered the crew to shelter amid an air leak on the International Space Station.
The issue was traced to the Russian Zvezda module, and NASA's Bethany Stevens said this step was taken "out of an abundance of caution" to keep everyone safe.
NASA Roscosmos work on Zvezda fix
Astronaut Chris Williams and the Crew-12 team stayed in Dragon for about an hour before heading back once repairs were paused for more checks.
The Zvezda module has had a history of leaks, so both NASA and Russia's Roscosmos are now working together with global partners to figure out a lasting fix and keep future missions running smoothly.