NASA delays Artemis II Moon rocket rollout: Know why

NASA has pushed back the rollout of its highly anticipated Artemis II Moon rocket to the launch pad by at least a day. The delay was caused by a minor technical issue that was discovered during final preparations. The teams are now targeting Friday, March 20, for the move from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Problem solved What caused the delay? The delay was caused by an issue with an electrical harness associated with the flight termination system on the rocket's core stage. This system is a critical safety component that can neutralize the rocket in case it goes off course during launch. According to officials, the faulty harness has been replaced and teams are continuing final checks ahead of rollout.

Transport details The rollout journey to Launch Pad 39B The rollout journey to Launch Pad 39B will take as long as 12 hours once it begins. The massive rocket will be transported atop NASA's crawler-transporter, a historic vehicle that has been used for decades to carry Saturn V and Space Shuttle missions to their launch sites. The agency plans to live-stream the rollout, giving space enthusiasts a real-time view of this slow but symbolic journey.

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Weather watch Weather conditions could influence the timing As technical readiness is being restored, teams are also closely monitoring weather conditions in the coming days. These conditions could influence both the rollout timing and launch preparations. Despite this brief delay, NASA has confirmed that the timeline still supports a potential launch attempt on April 1 at the opening of the designated launch window.

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