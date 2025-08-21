NASA finds evidence of alien life on dwarf planet Ceres
A new study out this week suggests that Ceres—the biggest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter—may have been able to support simple life long ago.
Using data from NASA's Dawn spacecraft, scientists found signs that Ceres had a steady chemical energy source, possibly enough to fuel tiny microbes, thanks to radioactive decay deep inside.
Research hints that other icy worlds could also have moments
Around 2.5 billion years ago, hydrothermal activity heated up Ceres's interior, creating a hidden ocean packed with hot water and gases—kind of like places on Earth where microbes thrive today.
The Dawn mission also spotted organic molecules and salts there, which are key ingredients for life as we know it.
While Ceres is now too cold for life, this research hints that other icy worlds could also have had their own moments of habitability—even without being warmed by a big planet nearby.