NASA-ISRO NISAR captures Mount St. Helens radar image through clouds
NASA and ISRO's NISAR satellite just snapped a super-detailed radar image of Mount St. Helens on November 10, 2025.
Using its special radar, NISAR can see right through clouds, so it gets a clear look at the landscape through clouds.
This makes it perfect for keeping tabs on changes to Earth's surface year-round.
NISAR color maps aid environmental tracking
NISAR's radar images use colors to show what's happening on the ground: magenta highlights roads and buildings, yellow points to landforms or moisture, yellow-green shows forests and wetlands, dark blue means water or bare mountaintops, and purple patches hint at human impact like deforestation or new growth.
These detailed maps help scientists track environmental changes and respond better to natural disasters and climate shifts.