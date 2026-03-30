NASA-ISRO NISAR captures Mount St. Helens radar image through clouds Technology Mar 30, 2026

NASA and ISRO's NISAR satellite just snapped a super-detailed radar image of Mount St. Helens on November 10, 2025.

Using its special radar, NISAR can see right through clouds, so it gets a clear look at the landscape through clouds.

This makes it perfect for keeping tabs on changes to Earth's surface year-round.