NASA launches Adopt a Pixel for Roman telescope's 1st images
NASA just kicked off Adopt A Pixel, inviting everyone to claim a symbolic pixel from the first images taken by the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.
Before Roman starts sending its first photos in the coming months, you can sign up through NASA's program, get your own pixel number and certificate, and feel like you're helping explore the universe, even if it's just one tiny piece.
Roman camera has 288 million pixels
Roman's camera has 288 million pixels, letting it snap sky regions way bigger than the full Moon and survey areas 100 times larger than Hubble ever could.
Each pixel helps scientists study things like dark energy, galaxies, and exoplanets.
By adopting a pixel, you're making science more accessible, and showing that even small contributions can help unlock big cosmic mysteries.