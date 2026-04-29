NASA moves Artemis 3 core to Florida's Kennedy Space Center
Technology
NASA just moved the massive rocket core for its Artemis 3 mission to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a 900-mile trip from New Orleans on the barge Pegasus.
Next up, it will get assembled with its engine section, one more big step toward the next phase of lunar exploration.
Artemis 3 set for late 2027
Artemis 3 is now set for late 2027, giving SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon landers extra prep time.
This mission will remain in Earth orbit to test how NASA's Orion capsule docks with one or both of these lunar landers, a key rehearsal before astronauts aim to actually walk on the Moon with Artemis 4 in 2028.
The whole program is paving the way for deeper space adventures down the line.