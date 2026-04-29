NASA moves Artemis 3 core to Florida's Kennedy Space Center

Artemis 3 set for late 2027

Artemis 3 is now set for late 2027, giving SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon landers extra prep time.

This mission will remain in Earth orbit to test how NASA's Orion capsule docks with one or both of these lunar landers, a key rehearsal before astronauts aim to actually walk on the Moon with Artemis 4 in 2028.

The whole program is paving the way for deeper space adventures down the line.