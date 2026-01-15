Design a Mars meal for astronauts, win $750,000 from NASA

NASA has launched a global competition to tackle one of the biggest hurdles in human space exploration: feeding astronauts on Mars . The US space agency is offering a whopping $750,000 prize for teams that can come up with a complete, self-sustaining meal plan for long-term survival on the Red Planet. The contest, dubbed "Mars to Table Deep Space Food Challenge," is part of NASA's larger effort to prepare for missions beyond Earth's orbit.

Challenge details Contest aims for sustainable food systems The Mars to Table challenge is not just about creating tasty recipes, but also about designing a sustainable food system. The goal is to come up with solutions that can grow, process, and prepare nutritious meals on Mars without relying on Earth deliveries. This system would need to work in a Martian habitat and integrate with life support technologies while providing balanced nutrition and safety for astronauts.

Contest eligibility Participation open to all until July 2026 The contest is open to everyone, from professional chefs to students and citizen scientists. Participants can enter individually or as part of a team. They must register online through NASA's challenge portal by July 31, 2026. The final winners will be announced in September 2026, with the main prize being $300,000 but the total prize money on offer going up to $750,000 with other awards included.

