NASA orders astronauts into Crew Dragon, rescinds after ISS leak
Technology
NASA briefly told five astronauts on the International Space Station to shelter in the SpaceX Crew Dragon after air leaks got worse early Friday.
But just two hours later, they called it off after the situation was reassessed and Roscosmos paused its repair efforts, so everyone stayed put.
Russian Zvezda module repair efforts ongoing
The leaks came from Russia's Zvezda module: One was quickly fixed, while work continues on the second.
Air loss doubled recently, but both NASA and Russia's Roscosmos are teaming up to solve it (even if they don't always agree on tools).
Fun fact: In 28 years, the ISS has never needed a full evacuation—so this was a rare close call.