NASA orders ISS crew into SpaceX Dragon after Russian leaks

Aging ISS hardware fuels safety concerns

Leaks in the Russian section have been popping up since 2019; at one point, crews even used a tea bag to track down airflow.

These problems have delayed missions and made safety a bigger worry, with NASA's inspector general calling these tunnel leaks a "top safety risk" in 2024.

With the ISS set for retirement in four years, its aging hardware keeps things interesting for everyone on board.