NASA orders ISS crew into SpaceX Dragon after Russian leaks
This week, astronauts on the International Space Station were told to move into SpaceX's Dragon capsule after cracks and air leaks showed up in the Russian part of the station.
NASA's Bethany Stevens explained this was just a safety step so Russia's space agency could get repairs done.
The order covered all four Crew-12 members plus NASA astronaut Chris Williams, but everyone is safe.
Aging ISS hardware fuels safety concerns
Leaks in the Russian section have been popping up since 2019; at one point, crews even used a tea bag to track down airflow.
These problems have delayed missions and made safety a bigger worry, with NASA's inspector general calling these tunnel leaks a "top safety risk" in 2024.
With the ISS set for retirement in four years, its aging hardware keeps things interesting for everyone on board.