Artemis II mission: How to send your name to Moon

NASA is gearing up for a historic space exploration mission, the Artemis II. The groundbreaking project will take astronauts farther from Earth than any mission since 1972, as part of the agency's larger Artemis campaign. The launch window opens on February 6, with the final date awaiting NASA confirmation. The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Mission details Artemis II: A historic lunar flyby The Artemis II mission will take the crew on a 10-day journey around the Moon, marking humanity's first lunar flyby since 1972. The spacecraft, Orion, will carry an SD card with names of people who register on NASA's website until January 21.

Registration process How to register your name for Artemis II mission To get a digital boarding pass, the registration process is simple and takes less than five minutes. First, visit NASA's dedicated "Send Your Name with Artemis" website. Then, enter your first and last name along with a 4- to 7-digit PIN code. Finally, submit the information and download your customized digital boarding pass as a keepsake of this historic journey.

