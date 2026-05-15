NASA released TESS sky map with nearly 6,000 confirmed/candidate exoplanets Technology May 15, 2026

NASA released one of its clearest and most detailed sky maps yet, featuring nearly 6,000 dots representing confirmed or candidate exoplanets detected by TESS.

Each dot represents a confirmed or candidate exoplanet outside our solar system, including some in the habitable zone, where liquid water (and maybe life) could exist.

The mission reached the end of its second extended mission in September 2025 after more than seven years of observations.