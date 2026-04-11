NASA's Artemis II crew returns safely after historic Moon flyby

NASA 's Artemis II mission has successfully concluded with the safe return of its four astronauts. The mission was a major milestone in human space exploration, marking the first crewed flight to the Moon in over 50 years. The Orion spacecraft carried Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen on this historic journey. They traveled more than 4 lakh kilometers away from Earth, breaking Apollo-era records by over 6,600km.

Reentry details Orion spacecraft returns after historic Moon mission The Orion spacecraft completed its mission with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off southern California at 5:37am IST on Saturday. The landing followed a complex reentry process after nearly 10 days in deep space. At its farthest point, Orion traveled nearly 4,06,778km away from Earth, setting a new record for the farthest distance traveled by humans.

Post-landing procedures Recovery teams moved in to secure the capsule Recovery teams stationed in the Pacific quickly moved in to secure the capsule and assist the astronauts. They will be transported for medical checks before being flown to Johnson Space Center for post-mission evaluation. The mission launched from Kennedy Space Center with a 10-day journey to test deep-space capabilities. It circled the Moon's far side, giving crew members a view of areas not seen by humans in decades.

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