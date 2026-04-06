NASA's Artemis II shows Moon parts never seen by humans

NASA 's Artemis II crew has shared stunning new images of the Moon and the interior of their Orion spacecraft. The photos give a unique insight into life in space. One of the most remarkable images shows a part of the Orientale basin on the Moon , a first for human eyes. The 600-mile-wide shadowed crater marks a major transition zone between the near and far sides of our natural satellite.

Astronaut impressions 'That is not the Moon that I'm used to seeing' NASA astronaut Christina Koch described the crew's first view of the lunar far side as absolutely spectacular. She noted that this side, which always faces away from Earth, is rarely seen. "Something about your senses; that is not the Moon that I'm used to seeing," Koch said. The photos taken from inside Orion have also shifted focus from Earth's glowing spectacle to the Moon as they near their destination.

Mission progress The Moon appears larger to astronauts The Artemis II crew is now more than halfway to the Moon, with their highly-anticipated lunar flyby set for Monday. The astronauts have noted that the Moon appears larger through Orion's windows as their journey progresses. This mission marks humanity's return to lunar exploration after over half a century, since Apollo 17 in 1972.

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