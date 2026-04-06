NASA's Artemis II shows Moon parts never seen by humans
What's the story
NASA's Artemis II crew has shared stunning new images of the Moon and the interior of their Orion spacecraft. The photos give a unique insight into life in space. One of the most remarkable images shows a part of the Orientale basin on the Moon, a first for human eyes. The 600-mile-wide shadowed crater marks a major transition zone between the near and far sides of our natural satellite.
Astronaut impressions
'That is not the Moon that I'm used to seeing'
NASA astronaut Christina Koch described the crew's first view of the lunar far side as absolutely spectacular. She noted that this side, which always faces away from Earth, is rarely seen. "Something about your senses; that is not the Moon that I'm used to seeing," Koch said. The photos taken from inside Orion have also shifted focus from Earth's glowing spectacle to the Moon as they near their destination.
Mission progress
The Moon appears larger to astronauts
The Artemis II crew is now more than halfway to the Moon, with their highly-anticipated lunar flyby set for Monday. The astronauts have noted that the Moon appears larger through Orion's windows as their journey progresses. This mission marks humanity's return to lunar exploration after over half a century, since Apollo 17 in 1972.
Distance milestone
Artemis II mission marks humanity's return to lunar exploration
The Artemis II mission is set to break human spaceflight distance records, traveling over 405,554km from Earth as it loops around the Moon. This is NASA's first crewed lunar mission in over 53 years and a continuation of the Apollo program. The Orion spacecraft and its systems are being tested in deep space during this 10-day mission to prepare for future long-term lunar exploration.