NASA's first spacewalk of 2026 today: When, how to watch

NASA is all set to host its first spacewalk of 2026, marking the first time in months that astronauts will be stepping out of the International Space Station (ISS) . The event, scheduled for today, will see two American astronauts donning their spacesuits and venturing into the void of space. This will also be the first US-only spacewalk since May 2025.

Space station About the International Space Station (ISS) The ISS has been a home to astronauts from across the globe for over 25 years. It serves as a platform for scientific research in microgravity and has also hosted private commercial missions in the past. The orbital laboratory is run by a global partnership of space agencies, including NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA, and CSA. Over 280 space travelers from 26 nations have visited this unique facility.

Spacewalk details First US-only spacewalk since May 2025 The upcoming spacewalk will be the first of its kind in 2026 and the latest since two Russian astronauts conducted their work on October 28, 2025. It is dubbed US spacewalk 94 and will be the 278th such event in ISS history. For some six-and-a-half hours, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams will work outside the orbiting laboratory to prepare for future solar array installations.

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Viewing options Spacewalk will be streamed live on NASA's platforms The upcoming spacewalk will be streamed live on NASA's streaming app, NASA+, as well as YouTube and the agency's X account. Coverage will begin at 6:30am ET (5:00pm IST). The spacewalk will officially start at around 6:30pm IST when the astronauts exit the Quest airlock. Meir will be wearing the suit with red stripes today, while Williams will be in the plain white suit. This is how mission control—and all viewers—can tell them apart on the live feed.

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