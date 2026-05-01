NASA says 2001 photo square on Mars is natural rock
Technology
NASA has set the record straight: those viral images of a square shape on Mars aren't proof of lost civilizations.
The shape, first spotted in a 2001 photo, is just a natural rock formation.
Scientists say what looks like ruins is really an optical illusion caused by lighting and shadows on the Martian surface.
Mars site eroded, experts cite pareidolia
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter took a closer look and found the area is rough and eroded, not built by anyone.
Experts explained that our brains often spot familiar patterns (like squares or faces) in random landscapes—a phenomenon called pareidolia.
So next time you see wild theories online, remember: nature can be pretty good at tricking our eyes!