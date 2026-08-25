NASA says Apophis safe for next century after updated tracking
Technology
Worried about giant space rocks? NASA says we are safe from asteroid Apophis for at least the next century.
When it was first spotted in 2004, scientists thought there was a small chance it could hit us in 2029, but updated tracking and radar data have officially taken it off the risk list.
Apophis Earth flyby April 13 2029
Mark your calendars: on April 13, 2029, Apophis will zoom past Earth, closer than some satellites and visible to the naked eye across parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Around 2 billion people might catch this rare sight, which only happens every few thousand years.