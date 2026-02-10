NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-12 mission to February 13
NASA and SpaceX are delaying the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station by a day, now aiming for liftoff on February 13.
The call was made after higher winds across the rest of the East Coast raised safety concerns, even though weather at Cape Canaveral looked fine.
New crew will bring ISS back to 7 people
The new crew—Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, Sophie Adenot, and Andrey Fedyaev—will bring the ISS back up to seven people after it's been running with just three since January.
Their safe arrival is key for science work and keeping things running smoothly on the station during their eight-month stay.