NASA teases mysterious X-plane that could fly at extreme speeds
What's the story
NASA has teased a mysterious X-plane concept, similar to the legendary SR-71 Blackbird. The revelation was made by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman during a presentation at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles. The silhouette of the aircraft drew immediate comparisons with the SR-71 Blackbird, an iconic reconnaissance plane designed for sustained high-speed and high-altitude flight.
Future prospects
Intention to broaden experimental aviation efforts
The image of the mysterious aircraft was accompanied by the phrase "Rebuilding our X-plane portfolio," hinting at NASA's intention to broaden its experimental aviation efforts beyond the current X-59 program.
However, it is important to note that this silhouette has not been confirmed as an actual aircraft under construction.
Isaacman also hinted at a return to high-speed and high-altitude flight testing with industry partners.
Speculation
Mysterious aircraft not part of formal program
The mysterious aircraft could be an early concept, a depiction of a future X-plane, or just an image to illustrate NASA's renewed interest in high-speed aviation.
There is no public confirmation that this particular aircraft has been developed or that it is part of a formal new aircraft program.
In May, Isaacman had told NASA employees that the agency should focus on building more X-planes with radical airframe and engine propulsion designs for future civil, commercial, and national-security needs.
Technological testing
What is the X-plane program?
The X-plane program has been used to build and fly experimental aircraft that test technologies not yet ready for conventional aircraft programs.
The goal isn't necessarily to create an aircraft for regular service, but rather to answer difficult questions in real flight about new shapes, engine performance at unusual speeds, materials coping with heat and stress, or control in challenging conditions.
Research expansion
NASA opened a new flight dynamics research facility
In July 2026, NASA opened a new Flight Dynamics Research Facility at its Langley Research Center. The facility was described as a place for testing future aircraft, X-planes, drones, and spacecraft.
This move further emphasizes the agency's desire to expand its experimental aviation work.
Currently, NASA has an experimental aircraft in the air: the X-59 QueSST developed with Lockheed Martin. However, this plane is focused on studying quiet supersonic flight rather than extreme speed.
Historical context
SR-71 Blackbird, a reconnaissance plane
The SR-71 Blackbird, operated by the US Air Force and developed by Lockheed's Skunk Works, first flew in 1964.
It was famous for cruising at around Mach 3.2 while flying at altitudes of about 85,000 feet. This unique combination of speed and altitude was key to its reconnaissance mission.
A faster aircraft can cover a given distance more quickly and encounter a very different aerodynamic environment from conventional aircraft at extreme altitudes.