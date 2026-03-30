NASA to send 4 astronauts around Moon aboard Artemis II
Technology
NASA is about to send four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
The Artemis II mission, launching soon from Kennedy Space Center, will use the powerful Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft for a 10-day journey that marks a big step toward humans returning to deep space.
Artemis II testing deep space systems
Artemis II is all about testing new technology and making sure future Moon landings are safe.
The crew will try out manual flying, study how deep space radiation affects their bodies, and test a laser system that beams high-definition data back to Earth.
After looping around the Moon using lunar gravity, they will splash down in the Pacific, paving the way for even bigger lunar missions ahead.