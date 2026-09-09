NASA: Venus will peak September 18 in western sky
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
NASA says Venus will hit its peak brightness on September 18, glowing low in the western sky just after sunset.
You won't need a telescope: just step outside and look for the brightest object outshining everything nearby.
Cloud reflection and proximity brighten Venus
Find a spot with a clear view of the western horizon for your best shot at spotting Venus.
Its super-bright look comes from clouds that reflect sunlight, plus it's pretty close to Earth right now.
Unlike twinkling stars, Venus shines with a steady light, so if you see something extra bright and not flickering, you've found it!