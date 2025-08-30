NASA workers lose federal labor protections in Trump-era policy shift

Implications for workers

This move means NASA employees have lost a key way to speak up about pay, working conditions, and layoffs—especially tough as budget cuts hit hard.

With labor boards unable to help resolve disputes and staff shrinking at places like Goddard Space Flight Center, workers are left with almost no say in big workplace decisions.

For young people dreaming of space careers or just fair treatment at work, it's a reminder that even high-profile jobs aren't immune from sudden policy changes.